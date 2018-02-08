A joint venture between Boeing and Colorado-based aircraft-parts supplier Woodward may be more likely than an acquisition, an analyst says

Boeing has held preliminary talks with aircraft-parts supplier Woodward as it scouts potential targets to help build a new division into a $50 billion behemoth, said people familiar with the talks.

The discussions have been going on for months and no deal is imminent, nor is there any guarantee Boeing would reach a final agreement with Woodward, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the talks are confidential.

A joint venture may be more likely than an acquisition since about 35 percent of Woodward’s sales are to energy companies, George Godfrey, an analyst with C.L. King & Associates, said in a report to clients Thursday. Woodward’s aerospace business also has a jet-engine partnership with General Electric that might prove difficult for Boeing to unravel.

“We would be surprised if a takeover of the whole company is completed by Boeing,” Godfrey said.

The Fort Collins, Colorado-based company’s stock was up 7.7 percent at $83.09 in the final hour of trading Thursday in New York. Earlier shares surged as much as 16 percent, the biggest intraday gain since July 2014. Boeing stock was down 3.6 percent at $333.90.

Boeing has been looking to joint ventures and acquisitions as it works to beef up a new division, created last year, to provide maintenance, spare parts, retrofits and other services to airline and military customers. Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg has set a target of expanding service division sales from $14.6 billion to $50 billion over the next decade.

The Chicago-based manufacturer has been taking over work previously performed by its suppliers as it builds a portfolio of highly profitable spare parts to be sold to airlines on the aftermarket. The areas targeted by the company include actuators — a specialty of Woodward’s — along with avionics, seats and engine covers known as nacelles.

Boeing last month unveiled a new venture with Adient, a leading supplier of automobile seats, to create premium, lie-flat seats for airlines.

A similar structure might allow Boeing to sidestep complicated negotiations with GE, a critical trade partner, over GE’s pact with Woodward, Godfrey said. The 50-50 joint venture designs and manufactures fuel components for several GE engines, he said.

Woodward, with a market value of about $5 billion, builds control systems for turbine engines as well as actuators — motors that control a range of motion within aircraft components. The company also provides controls to the energy sector, from producers of electricity to companies drilling for oil and gas, according to its website.

A Boeing spokeswoman declined to comment on the talks, while a Woodward representative couldn’t immediately be reached.

Boeing, the largest U.S. industrial company by market value, is also in talks to form a commercial joint venture with Embraer that would expand its commercial plane lineup and reap additional sales for Boeing Global Services, the new division.

