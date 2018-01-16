Boeing has formed a joint venture with Adient to market seats to airlines and leasing companies, in a move prompted by seat production foul-ups by a supplier.

Fed up with delays that have plagued production of luxury jetliner cabins, Boeing is forming its own company with a major seat supplier to the auto industry.

The joint venture with Adient will be based near Frankfurt, Germany, along with a technology center and an initial production plant, the companies said in a statement Tuesday. It will market seats to airlines and leasing companies that are ordering new planes and retrofitting older ones.

The strategy furthers Boeing’s foray into so-called vertical integration as CEO Dennis Muilenburg seeks to bring more work back in-house. That’s a reversal of the global outsourcing that dominated strategy at the Chicago-based plane maker a decade ago, when the company was building the first 787 Dreamliner.

Boeing said the Adient Aerospace venture was prompted by seat production foul-ups and a capacity crunch that have delayed jet deliveries and frustrated airlines. United Continental Holding’s premium Polaris seats were slow to make their debut on the Boeing 777-300ER last year when Zodiac Aerospace fell behind schedule.

“Seats have been a persistent challenge for our customers, the industry and Boeing, and we are taking action to help address constraints in the market,” Kevin Schemm, a Boeing senior vice president of supply-chain management, finance and business operations, said in the statement.

The move risks adding tension to the sometimes fraught relationships between Boeing and some of its largest suppliers. Safran, which makes engines for Boeing’s 737 MAX through a joint venture with General Electric, is taking over Zodiac.

Rockwell Collins, a longtime supplier of radio and flight displays to Boeing, last year bought B/E Aerospace, the largest cabin-equipment supplier. United Technologies later struck a deal to acquire Rockwell, a deal aimed at gaining bargaining clout with Boeing and rival Airbus.

Adient, a titan in the $70 billion automotive-seating business, has been hinting at a closer relationship with Boeing since the companies announced a collaboration last March. Ray Conner, former chief of Boeing’s commercial airplane division, is on Adient’s board. The Plymouth, Michigan-based company was spun off from Johnson Controls International in 2016.

With 230 plants worldwide, Adient sees itself as a potential “disrupter” in the aircraft- seating realm, Mark Oswald, vice president of investor relations, said at a conference in September. “The customers aren’t excited about the current supply base,” he said. When Adient was approached, a board member “was very influential” in spurring it to look at the opportunity, he said.

The two companies, in particular, are eyeing complex, lie-flat seats that can cost as much as a Ferrari. “The front-of-a-plane business, full-flat business class is kind of our initial entree,” Adient CEO Bruce McDonald said at a conference in August.

Adient is the majority owner of the venture with a 50.01 percent stake to Boeing’s 49.99 percent share. The company’s initial customer-service center will be in the Puget Sound area, where Boeing already has two centers catering to airlines shopping for cabin fittings. Spare parts for the seats will be sold through Boeing’s Aviall subsidiary.

By sourcing its own seats along with other aircraft components, Boeing gains greater control over quality, intellectual property and high-margin aftermarket sales — the main source of profit for aerospace suppliers. The company also has expanded its reach into avionics, additive manufacturing, actuators and engine covers known as nacelles.

Analysts raise stock targets

Boeing shares are on an unprecedented run, and analysts are scrambling to catch up.

Shares of the plane manufacturer — which closed Monday at $335.16 — are up a staggering 116 percent over the past 12 months, climbing above the average analysts’ price target of about $327 and making Boeing the top performer on the Dow Jones industrial average index over the period.

The rally unleashed a wave of price-target boosts on Tuesday, with analysts cheering the company’s strong demand, a “very favorable” production outlook and a potential boost to cash flow from a lower tax rate. Cowen & Co. analyst Cai von Rumohr hiked the price target on Boeing by 30 percent to $415, adding that he “can envision a $455 potential valuation on 2019 cash flow.”

Shares of the plane maker are up about 14 percent since the tax overhaul cleared the house on Dec. 20, and since confirming it was in talks for a combination with Embraer, the Brazilian jet maker, on Dec. 21.

Analysts have been sharply revising their expectations since the beginning of the year, with approximately half of the Boeing analysts on the Street boosting price targets, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Despite this rate, Boeing’s share price growth still outpaced the increases.

Robert W. Baird & Co. Analyst Peter Arment raised his target by 14 percent to $433 and said he expected Boeing fourth-quarter results and 2018 outlook to be “solid,” driven by the effect of tax reform. The company is set to report fourth-quarter results on Jan. 31.

Cowen’s Rumohr estimated the new tax law could add about $2 billion to Boeing’s annual cash flow.

— Bloomberg News reporter Esha Dey