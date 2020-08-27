Boeing Co. found two “distinct manufacturing issues” in the fuselage of 787 Dreamliner jets and has told airlines operating eight affected planes to remove them from service so they can be repaired.

The issues were found in the joint of fuselage sections toward the rear of the aircraft, and as a result, the jets don’t meet Boeing’s design standards, the company said in a statement Friday. Boeing said it has notified the Federal Aviation Administration and is conducting a review into the cause of the problem.

“We determined that eight airplanes in the delivered fleet are affected by both issues and therefore must be inspected and repaired prior to continued operation,” Boeing said. “We immediately contacted the airlines that operate the eight affected airplanes to notify them of the situation, and the airplanes have been temporarily removed from service until they can be repaired.”

One of the affected aircraft is operated by Singapore Airlines Ltd. The jet is not in service and the carrier will work closely with Boeing on a solution, it said in a statement Friday.

The Dreamliner, Boeing’s marquee widebody jet, experienced a series of teething problems after its 2011 debut, including a three-month global grounding in 2013 after battery meltdowns on two planes. Some others were grounded in 2018 after faulty Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc engine blades deteriorated faster than expected. Boeing’s 737 MAX hasn’t flown since March 2019 following two deadly crashes blamed on flight-control software.

The Air Current reported the Dreamliner fuselage issues earlier Friday. In addition to Singapore Airlines, it said United Airlines Holdings Inc. and Air Canada are impacted by the grounding, citing an unidentified person familiar with the situation.

Boeing rose 1.2% to $176.30 before the start of regular trading Friday in New York. The stock had tumbled 47% this year through Thursday, the sharpest decline on the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

