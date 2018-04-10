After months of talks between Boeing and the Brazilian airplane maker, the negotiations over a tie-up “are getting closer” to an agreement, Defense Minister Joaquim Silva e Luna said Tuesday.

Boeing and Embraer are likely to reach a deal on a tie-up after months of talks, Brazil’s defense chief said, setting the stage for the second alliance between major plane makers in six months.

The negotiations “are getting closer” to an agreement, Defense Minister Joaquim Silva e Luna said in an interview Tuesday.

“I would say, in short, this will end in marriage,” he said.

Silva e Luna’s comments suggested that Brazil has an increasingly favorable view of the discussions, a key consideration since the government has the power to block a deal. A tie-up would extend a major shift in the commercial-aircraft industry that was triggered in October when Airbus agreed to take control of Bombardier’s C Series jet — a competitor to an Embraer plane debuting this year.

Embraer stock rose 4.6 percent in São Paulo on Tuesday, jumping after Bloomberg News reported the minister’s comments. Boeing stock was up 3 percent in early afternoon trading Tuesday in New York..

Neither company responded immediately to requests for comment.