NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:
Boeing Co., down $7.45 to $131.26.
The airplane maker will pay $200 million to settle charges that it misled investors about the safety of its 737 Max after two crashes.
Guidewire Software Inc., up $2.47 to $61.94.
The provider of software to the insurance industry announced a $400M stock buyback plan.
Yeti Holdings Inc., down $1.30 to $31.04.
The maker of stylish and pricey coolers announced the resignation of its chief financial officer.
Devon Energy Corp., down $5.43 to $57.69.
Energy stocks slipped along with falling oil prices.
Newmont Corp., down $1.25 to $41.25.
The gold miner fell along with prices for the precious metal.
Costco Wholesale Corp., down $20.77 to $466.40.
The warehouse club chain warned that it’s still dealing with pressure from inflation.
Southern Copper Corp., down $2.12 to $43.45.
The copper miner fell along with prices for the base metal.
Dollar Tree Inc., up $1.96 to $141.29.
Some discount retailers held up better than the slumping market as recession fears grow.