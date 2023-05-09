Boeing is optimistic it will soon restart long-stalled exports of its 737 MAX jets to China, especially with President Xi Jinping slated to visit the U.S. later this year, the planemaker’s top executive said Tuesday.

The reason is simple: China’s airlines can’t afford to sit on the sidelines and watch other carriers — like Ireland’s Ryanair — lock in capacity at a time when Boeing and Airbus’ factories can’t keep up with booming sales.

Air travel is surging now that China has ended its COVID-19 lockdowns, and the nation’s carriers need workhorse jets like the 737 MAX to meet burgeoning demand, Boeing Chief Executive Officer Dave Calhoun said in an interview moments after unveiling a $40 billion order from Ryanair.

“The market is coming back, it’s exploding. So am I reasonably confident? Yes,” Calhoun said of China.

China was among the first nations to ground the 737 MAX following two fatal crashes — and among the last to reverse the step. Its airlines haven’t taken delivery of Boeing’s cash-cow jets since early 2019 as the pandemic crushed air travel — and political tensions simmered with the U.S. But Calhoun hinted the impasse could have repercussions for China’s airlines at a time when Boeing and Airbus are running low on delivery slots for their bestselling jets.

Boeing’s not inclined to “move out our existing customers” to provide China’s airlines with advantageous delivery positions, Calhoun said. “We’re talking about orders out in the early 2030s.”

Airbus is also sold out on its bestselling models until at least 2028, the European planemaker has said.