The new rewards follow Boeing’s 82 percent stock price gain this year.

Boeing is handing out more goodies to investors who have already benefited from the company’s surge this year to the top of the Dow Jones industrial average.

The quarterly dividend will rise 20 percent to $1.71 a share, Boeing said in a statement Monday, surpassing analyst expectations.

Directors also authorized $18 billion in share buybacks to replace a $14 billion program they put in place a year ago.

The Chicago-based planemaker is dangling new rewards after winning over investors this year with a record backlog of about 5,600 aircraft that provides some cushion from the cyclical market swings that have hurt other industrial giants such as General Electric. Boeing shares have risen 82 percent this year, the largest rise on the 30-member Dow.

Boeing has forecast $12.5 billion in cash from operations this year as its factories operate more efficiently and profits grow from the 787 Dreamliner, which was formerly a cash drain. Those results should also be bolstered by lower-than-expected research and development spending, and a one-time $700 million tax benefit after Boeing spent $3.5 billion in treasury shares during the third-quarter to shore up its pension.

Expectations for the dividend were tempered after last year’s 30 percent boost. Analysts predicted an 11.3 percent increase for 2018, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The news pushed Boeing shares up $3.84, or 1.4 percent, to $287 in after-hours trading Monday.