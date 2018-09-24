As many as 84 Boeing MH-139 helicopters will replace decades-old UH-1 Hueys protecting nuclear bases in Montana, Wyoming and North Dakota.

Boeing beat rivals Lockheed Martin and closely held Sierra Nevada in a contest valued at as much as $2.38 billion for new helicopters to guard intercontinental ballistic missile sites, the Pentagon said Monday.

As many as 84 of the Boeing MH-139 helicopters will replace decades-old UH-1 Hueys protecting nuclear bases in Montana, Wyoming and North Dakota.

Boeing received a $375 million fixed-price contract for the first four aircraft. The full value of the contract would be reached if options are exercised for 80 more helicopters by September 2031 as well as sustainment, training devices and associated support equipment.

The Government Accountability Office in May rejected a protest filed by Lockheed’s Sikorsky Aircraft against terms of the Air Force’s request for proposals to build the new class of helicopters.