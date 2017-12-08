NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Boeing Co. has awarded $5.3 million to South Carolina organizations for 2018, with around half of the money awarded to programs directly affecting children through wellness and educational programs.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reports that representatives from the 21 grant recipients attended a luncheon Thursday.

Company vice president Tim Keating says South Carolina’s “faith-based” culture has influenced the way Boeing views charity.

Funded initiatives include coding classes and STEM education in public schools in North Charleston’s Liberty Hill neighborhood.

Boeing hasn’t disclosed how much each grant recipient will get. Many recipients have previously received Boeing funding.

Keating says Boeing South Carolina has more patents than any other Boeing site in the world, and South Carolina is students’ future.

___

Information from: The Post and Courier, http://www.postandcourier.com