NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:
Boeing Co., down $3.38 to $327.44
Industrial companies took some of the worst losses after China proposed tariffs on aircraft and other items.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc., down 9 cents to $40.60
Most Read Business Stories
- 3 shot in YouTube office attack; suspect 'hated' company VIEW
- Sea-Tac airport’s new international facility is running over budget and behind schedule
- UPS seen at ‘breaking point’ as pilots lament outsourcing
- Midlife 'wealth shock' may lead to death, study suggests
- The real issue behind Trump’s attack on Amazon and Bezos | Jon Talton
The chain of restaurants and arcades gave disappointing sales forecasts for the current year.
Acuity Brands Inc., down $5.30 to $129.48
The lighting company reported a smaller quarterly profit than analysts had expected.
Lennar Corp., up $5.73 to $62.82
The homebuilder posted better sales than Wall Street had forecast.
U.S. Steel Corp., down 1 cent to $34.99
China’s list of $50 billion in possible tariffs also included imported steel.
Hormel Foods Inc., up $1.65 to $35.87
Shares of food and consumer goods makers rose as investors bought those high-dividend stocks for their yield.
Range Resources Corp., down 17 cents to $13.78
Energy companies sank along with oil prices as investors worried that trade tensions could slow down growth in the global economy.
Cloudera Inc., down $8.95 to $13.29
The technology company’s fiscal year forecasts disappointed analysts.