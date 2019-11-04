When the hunt for a site for a second major Puget Sound airport kicked off Oct. 30 — the third time in 25 years local and state officials have considered alleviating congestion at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport by building a companion airport — we asked what questions you had about it.

We couldn’t have predicted just how curious you’d be. Within 24 hours, we’d received hundreds of questions.

Now, we want your help figuring out what to dig into first. We sorted through your questions, and picked three shared by many readers for you to vote on. When this reader poll closes on Nov. 10, we’ll work on finding answers to the question with the most votes.

If your question isn’t picked first, don’t worry: A new airport isn’t expected to be ready before 2040, meaning there’s plenty of time for us to get you answers to all of these questions, and more.