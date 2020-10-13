The World Trade Organization (WTO) ruled Tuesday that the European Union can impose tariffs worth $4 billion a year on a list of U.S. goods, including Boeing jets sold in Europe.

The result parallels an earlier ruling against the EU allowing U.S. tariffs that for the past year have increased the price of many European products sold here, including Airbus jets.

The ruling raises the possibility that, just as Boeing scrambles to ramp up 737 MAX jet deliveries early next year, the EU could slap a 15% tariff on MAXs delivered to Ryanair and other European airlines.

It’s unlikely the European Commission will impose the authorized tariffs before the U.S. presidential election. After that, the ruling may spur transatlantic negotiations to try to reach a settlement of the 16-year-long dispute over government subsidies to airplane manufacturers.

A person close to the European side of the case, who spoke ahead of the confidential ruling on condition of anonymity, said that the threat of tariffs raising the price of Ryanair MAXs by 15% “could set the stage for negotiation.”

A person on the U.S. industry side of the dispute, who similarly required anonymity, said that after the elimination this year of the main Washington state tax incentive for Boeing, the U.S. considers the basis for the ruling flimsy.

If the EU holds off on imposing its tariffs, the U.S. person said, that could “provide some space for negotiating teams” to look for settlement terms.

Bureaucratic and political complications

The WTO authorized the action against the U.S. in response to illegal government subsidies for Boeing. The parallel ruling allowed the U.S. to impose $7.5 billion in tariffs on EU goods for illegal subsidies to Airbus.

In October 2019, 15 years into the case, the U.S. finally slapped tariffs of 25% on a series of non-aerospace goods including European wine, whiskey and cheese and a 10% tariff on European-built Airbus jets. In March, the U.S. increased the tariff on imports of Airbus planes — though not those assembled in Mobile, Alabama — to 15%.

Settlement of this long-running dispute over airplane manufacturing subsidies is mired in legal, bureaucratic and political complications.

The industry person on the U.S. side of the dispute said U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer will insist that the WTO has no basis to approve the EU tariffs.

That approval is based on a March 2019 WTO decision that Washington state’s business & occupation tax breaks were illegal — even though the Washington state Legislature eliminated that specific tax break this year.

However, for proceduralreasons, the WTO panel that approved the tariffs couldn’t take that into account because the separate appellate panel that decides if the U.S. is now in compliance hasn’t been able to rule on this update to the situation.

Similarly, Airbus claims that because its A380 superjumbo jet is no longer being sold, the illegal government aid it received to launch that plane should no longer be an issue in its competition with Boeing. But the appellate body hasn’t met to rule on that either.

The appellate panel can no longer function because the U.S., unhappy with WTO rulings against its imposition of trade tariffs in other cases, has refused to appoint new judges to the body.

President Donald Trump and Lighthizer have each been sharp critics of the WTO.

If Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden were to win the election next month, that would almost certainly improve U.S.-EU relations and could potentially hasten a settlement. However, Biden wouldn’t want to be seen as a pushover on trade talks, making the immediate impact unclear.