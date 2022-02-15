The Federal Aviation Administration informed Boeing Tuesday that when it finally approves resumption of deliveries of the 787 Dreamliner, the agency will perform final inspections on each newly built jet before issuing an airworthiness certificate that approves the plane to carry passengers.

That power to issue individual airworthiness certificates is routinely delegated to the manufacturer. But the quality problems afflicting the 787 manufacturing process have prompted the decision to withhold that authority from Boeing.

“This will allow the agency to confirm the effectiveness of measures Boeing has undertaken to improve the 787 manufacturing process,” the FAA said in a statement.

The federal safety agency added that it will retain the certificate issuance authority until it is confident that:

• Boeing’s quality control and manufacturing processes consistently produce 787s that meet FAA design standards.



• Boeing has a robust plan for the re-work that it must perform on a large volume of new 787s in storage.

• Boeing’s delivery processes are stable.

Responding to the FAA move, Boeing in a statement said “We respect the FAA’s role as our regulator and we will continue to work transparently through their detailed and rigorous processes.”

“We will continue to engage with the FAA to ensure we meet their expectations and all applicable requirements,” the statement added.

The move by the FAA will slow 787 deliveries once they resume.

The positive outlook from the news is that it may indicate the FAA is preparing soon to give approval for those deliveries to happen.

This story will be updated.