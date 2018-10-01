United said Monday it has ordered nine more 787-9 Dreamliners for delivery from 2020. And the airline said that in January it will become the first North American airline to operate the largest Dreamliner model, the 787-10, on select transcontinental flights.
At list prices the order is worth $2.5 billion. However, according to market pricing data from jet valuation firm Avitas, the real value after standard industry discounts is about $1.3 billion.
United already operates a fleet of 25 of the 787-9 model and 12 of the smaller 787-8 variant. It has four more 787-9s on order in addition to the nine added Monday.
The airline also has a separate order for 14 of the largest Dreamliner model, the 787-10. United said Monday that in January it will become the first North American airline to operate that aircraft, flying it on select transcontinental flights between New York/Newark and Los Angeles and New York/Newark and San Francisco.
By the end of this year United will have 40 Dreamliner aircraft in its fleet and 24 on order.
