United said Monday it has ordered nine more 787-9 Dreamliners for delivery from 2020. That brings Boeing’s total of 787 orders for the year so far to 105, more than were sold all of last year.

At list prices the order is worth $2.5 billion. However, according to market pricing data from jet valuation firm Avitas, the real value after standard industry discounts is about $1.3 billion.

United already operates a fleet of 25 of the 787-9 model and 12 of the smaller 787-8 variant. It has four more 787-9s on order in addition to the nine added Monday.

The airline also has a separate order for 14 of the largest Dreamliner model, the 787-10. United said Monday that in January it will become the first North American airline to operate that aircraft, flying it on select transcontinental flights between New York/Newark and Los Angeles and New York/Newark and San Francisco.

By the end of this year United will have 40 Dreamliner aircraft in its fleet and 24 on order.