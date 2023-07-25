Major U.S. airlines will consult on the design of the X-66A experimental aircraft that could be the template for Boeing’s next all-new airliner in the 2030s, NASA and Boeing said Tuesday.

NASA’s X-66A project — also known as the Sustainable Flight Demonstrator — aims to develop an aircraft with much lower fuel burn and carbon emissions using an airframe with long, slender wings supported by diagonal struts connected to the lower fuselage. In June, Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun and Commercial Airplanes CEO Stan Deal talked up the project as potentially the basis for their next all-new airplane.

Boeing said Tuesday that Alaska, American, Delta, Southwest and United have all agreed to provide input on operational efficiencies, maintenance, handling characteristics and airport compatibility.

“Hearing directly from the operators during all phases of the Sustainable Flight Demonstrator project will help us understand exact requirements and tradeoffs,” said Todd Citron, Boeing chief technology officer. “The airlines’ feedback will significantly contribute to the X-66A project learnings while furthering aviation sustainability.”

The involvement of the airlines underlines the potential for this experimental research project to develop into a real airliner in passenger service.

Although the prototype won’t fly before 2028, NASA is heavily promoting its research idea. The agency released a new concept image sporting a new livery.

NASA also said that two old MD-90 airframes that will be used to build the prototype have been taken out of storage at a desert airfield in Victorville, California, and moved to a facility in Palmdale, California, for conversion. Both jets were formerly operated by Delta Air Lines.

One jet will be used to build the prototype airplane with this Transonic Truss-Braced Wing. Its fuselage will be sliced and shortened and the new wings will be added. The second MD-90 jet will be used for spare parts.

Boeing said pilots from participating airlines also will assess the X-66A’s handling characteristics in a flight simulator, and that airline operations and maintenance teams will be consulted as the MD-90 modification progresses.

Flight testing is slated for 2028 and 2029 out of NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center at Edwards Air Force Base in California.