Boeing continued to make changes in its top ranks Thursday, announcing the departure of the company official who oversaw all legal matters arising from two deadly crashes of 737 MAX jetliners.

J. Michael Luttig, 65, who served as counselor and senior adviser to CEO Dennis Muilenburg, who was fired Monday by Boeing’s board of directors, will retire, the company said in a news release posted on its website shortly after the stock market closed. Luttig, a former federal appeals court judge, also served as special adviser for the board.

Boeing said Luttig informed the board of his “long-considered retirement” effective the end of the year. Interim CEO Greg Smith said Boeing is grateful to Luttig for his 14 years of work, “especially through this past challenging year for our company.”

Luttig was named to the newly created position in May, as the Chicago-based company faced an onslaught of lawsuits and a federal criminal investigation arising from the crashes. Until then, Luttig had served as Boeing’s general counsel since 2006.

His duties regarding the 737 MAX will now fall to Brett Gerry, who replaced Luttig as general counsel.

Luttig’s appointment to the new position last spring reflected the complex and costly fallout stemming from the crashes, coming on the heels of statements indicating Boeing planned to take an aggressive stance in responding to lawsuits and any potential criminal allegations

“During his 13 years of service at Boeing, Judge Luttig has built the finest legal team in the world and delivered an unparalleled record of success for the company,” Muilenburg said at the time. “Judge Luttig is not only a brilliant legal mind, but also a critical voice on all the important issues and opportunities facing our company.”

But Boeing quickly came under sharp criticism for its response to the crashes, underscored by its attempts to place blame on foreign pilots of the Lion Air plane that crashed in October 2018 off Indonesia and the Ethiopian Airlines jet that crashed in that country in March, together killing 346 people. The two disasters led to the worldwide grounding of the plane in March, shortly after the second crash.

Muilenburg followed what seemed to be a lawyer-driven admit-no-wrong playbook. At a press conference in Chicago after the company’s annual meeting, he adamantly refused to concede that any flaws in Boeing’s flight control system might have contributed to the crashes. His performance was widely regarded as a public relations disaster.

Boeing later softened its position, with Muilenburg admitting that mistakes were made in the development of the plane.

But Muilenburg fell victim to a cascade of criticism, including accusations that Boeing waited too long to deliver damaging documents to a congressional committee investigating the crashes.

Luttig assembled a deeply connected defense team of outside lawyers to represent Boeing executives and employees in the criminal investigation. The Department of Justice, aided by the Department of Transportation’s Inspector General and the FBI, is looking into the design and certifification the MAX. So far, no criminal charges have been brought.