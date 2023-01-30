More than five decades after the first 747 took flight, the last “Queen of the Skies” has come off the Everett assembly line. To mark the moment, we spoke with workers who built the iconic airplane and witnessed the last 747’s construction.

Thuylinh Pham, 35, a quality production manager, has worked on all of Boeing’s commercial jets. But the 747 is more to her than an airplane.

“To me, the 747 always symbolizes freedom,” she said.

Before she was born, after the Vietnam War ended in 1975, her father was imprisoned by the communist government for eight years in a re-education camp.

Years later, after he had rejoined his family and she was 3, the Catholic church sponsored the family of seven to come to the U.S.

“In February of 1990, we immigrated to America,” said Pham. “We flew over on the 747 and landed at Sea-Tac.”

Growing up, she recalls times when the family drove down Interstate 5 past Boeing Field and spotted a jumbo jet there. Her father would always declare: “Look, it’s the 747. It’s our freedom bird.”

The family has preserved the airline ticket that brought them here.

After the Phams reached the U.S., their story became one of typical immigrant striving and success — with many strong boosts from Boeing.

Pham’s father got a job as a maintenance technician with Seattle Public Schools, where, at 77, he still works. Her mother worked for 10 years as a janitor at Boeing.

“My oldest sister and her husband work at Boeing. And then my oldest brother also works at Boeing. And my second brother closest to me, his wife works at Boeing. I work at Boeing. And my mom retired from Boeing,” said Pham. “We’re a Boeing family.”

Remarkably, when Pham came back to the Pacific Northwest after college in Hawaii, before moving steadily up the career curve at Boeing, she started like her mother as a janitor.

“I was there for a few months,” she said. “I knew that I wanted to do more.”

Since then, Pham has worked on most of Boeing’s commercial jet programs, moving around among the company’s facilities in Seattle, Renton, Everett and Frederickson, near Tacoma.

At one point, “a manager who saw a lot of potential in me took me under his wing,” she said.

Pham was a first-line manager in interiors on the 777 and 737 programs, and a quality specialist investigating the cause of defects in 747 landing gear electrical wiring bundles.

She now manages quality inspectors.

“I’ve always been passionate about this company,” said Pham. “It’s given us the ability to be able to have a great life here.”