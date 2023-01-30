More than five decades after the first 747 took flight, the last “Queen of the Skies” has come off the Everett assembly line. To mark the moment, we spoke with workers who built the iconic airplane and witnessed the last 747’s construction.

Sherri Mui’s dad joined Boeing in 1979 to work on the 747. Her husband followed as a 747 structures mechanic in 1997.

In a visit on a day open to families of employees, Mui recalls, the inside of the factory made a striking impression.

“This place is ginormous,” she said. “And the size of our freight elevators — I’ve never seen any elevators so big. It was just amazing.”

“As soon as our son, our youngest, was in school full time, I said ‘OK, let me try to come here,'” she added. “And I got hired.”

Mui, 47, has worked on the 747 for the ensuing 15 years.

For the past six years, until December when the last 747 rolled out, she led a team on the assembly line that did “the last little finishing touches before it goes out to the flight line.”

Her team worked in the underbelly of the 747, installing the ceiling liners, insulation blankets, sidewalls and floor panels in the cargo bays and all the ducts and fairing panels in the air conditioning bay.

When the latest model of the jumbo jet, the 747-8, was being developed in the late 2000s, her team worked with the engineers to pre-fit the insulation blankets that line the inner walls of the cargo bays before the design could be finalized.

Mui recalls “the feeling of accomplishment of getting those all to fit in there and telling the engineers how it needs to be changed to make it fit.”

The installation work in the constricted space of the lower bays can be physically tough.

“Sometimes you’ll be lying down, drilling overhead, or sitting up squatting, or climbing into the sidewalls reaching overhead,” she said. “You’ll find muscles you never knew you had.”

And the concrete floor is hard on the legs. “The shins were the worst, the calf area,” Mui said.

By November, with just one last plane to finish, her team had shrunk to just 11 workers, who frequently joked to take the edge off the approaching full stop.

“I’ll give job assignments for the day, and we have a couple of people who’ll be like, ‘Oh, I’ll do it for you this one time, but don’t ask me to do it again,” Mui said.

“You have a lot of people that get sad,” she added. “They know it’s the last time. This part will never be installed on this airplane again.”