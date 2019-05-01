Spirit AeroSystems Holdings suspended its earnings forecast for 2019, citing a reduced production schedule for the Boeing Co. 737 Max following two fatal crashes.
- The outlook had assumed an increase in 737 output to 57 a month starting in June but now expects to keep production at 52 a month “for some period of time,” the Wichita, Kansas-based fuselage maker said in an earnings statement Wednesday.
Key Insights
- Spirit’s move is yet another financial fallout from the global grounding of the Max. U.S. airlines have had to incur added costs as they adjusted their flight schedules.
- While Boeing had cut its own 737 output to 42 a month from 52, the aerospace giant had agreed to assist Spirit and other suppliers to maintain the higher rate to make it easier to ramp back up.
- Spirit also has suspended its share repurchases, having spent $75 million on buybacks in the first quarter.
Market Reaction
- Spirit had climbed 21 percent this year through Tuesday, while S&P 500 gained 18 percent. The stock was up 1.3% to $88.04 in early trading Wednesday.