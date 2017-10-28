This week’s best business quotes come from the worlds of airlines, academia, apparel and more.
“There’s a lot of anxiety around here.”
Alaska Air Group Chief Financial Officer Brandon Pedersen, offering assurance the company is paying attention to problems
“There is a giant sucking sound of academics going into industry.”
Oren Etzioni, UW computer-science professor who’s on leave to oversee the Allen Institute for Artificial Intelligence, on the hiring frenzy in artificial intelligence
“This was a face plant for the industry.”
Matt Powell, an analyst for NPD Group, talking about the decline of “athleisure” companies and its impact on Nike
“A change in the history of how we manufac-ture”
Jason Clark, vice president of 777 operations at Boeing, describing the automated technology on display at Everett plant
“Most voters don’t care.”
Analyst Charles Gabriel of Capital Alpha Partners, on the Senate’s vote quashing a rule that would have made it much easier for people to sue lenders over financial disputes.
