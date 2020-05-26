If the weather cooperates, Wednesday will mark the first time in nearly 10 years that American astronauts will launch into space from U.S. soil. The mission is scheduled to send NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to space aboard the Crew Dragon capsule, designed by Tesla founder Elon Musk’s SpaceX company.

The spacecraft is intended to dock with the International Space Station. As CNET reports, the Demo-2 mission is “part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, which involves two commercial spaceflight companies, SpaceX and Boeing, building and launching crew capsules designed to ferry astronauts to and from the ISS.”

If all goes to plan, the May 27 event will mark the first time SpaceX has launched humans into space. In honor of the historic occasion, TV, streaming services and other outlets are offering several ways to watch the space launch. Here are key details:

What: NASA and SpaceX’s crewed space launch

When: The launch is scheduled for 1:33 p.m. PT and 4:33 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 27.

TV coverage: Discovery and the Science Channel will be carrying simulcast coverage. “Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space,” will be broadcast from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. PT and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET Wednesday, May 27, on both Discovery and the Science Channel. The program promises to take viewers “inside the launch,” and will also include live appearances by singer Katy Perry, TV and Internet personality Adam Savage, former NASA engineer Mark Rober and others.

National Geographic is joining with ABC News Live for “Launch America: Mission to Space Live,” two-hour live coverage that will air on the National Geographic TV channel from noon to 2 p.m. PT and from 3-5 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 27. ABC News’ Tom Llamas and Linsey Davis will anchor coverage of the lift-off as it happens at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. According to a press release, moments before launch, ABC News will go on the air with live coverage carried on the ABC network.

Streaming coverage: The ABC News coverage that will air on TV on the National Geographic Channel will also stream on ABC News Live. The “Launch America: Mission to Space Live” coverage will also be available to stream on a variety of other platforms, including Hulu; the Roku Channel; YouTube TV; Amazon’s news app on Fire tablets and Fire TV devices; Sling TV; Facebook; Twitter; ABCNews.com; and the ABC News and ABC mobile apps.

The NASA TV channel on YouTube will also carry coverage of events leading up to the launch, the launch and docking at the International Space Station, which is scheduled for 8:29 a.m. PT on Thursday, May 28.

The SpaceX website will also carry coverage of the Demo-2 launch.

CNET reports that if the weather or other factors make rescheduling necessary, SpaceX has reserved backup launch times at 12:22 p.m. PT/3:22 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 30, or at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 31.