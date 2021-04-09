Southwest Airlines said Friday it is grounding 30 of its 737 MAX jets after Boeing disclosed a wiring problem affecting the planes.

Boeing said in a statement the problem stemmed from a “production issue” and affected planes used by 16 of its customers. It wasn’t immediately clear how many jets were affected. Boeing said it would work with customers to help them fix the planes.

“The recommendation is being made to allow for verification that a sufficient ground path exists for a component of the electrical power system,” the company said in a statement.

Southwest pulled the planes weeks after it began flying them again following two deadly crashes overseas involving MAX aircraft that killed 346 people.

A new software system on the planes was partly to blame for the crashes. Boeing said the new electrical issue is unrelated to that system or to a separate wiring design problem.

The crashes, in Indonesia and Ethiopia, led to the MAX being grounded worldwide for almost two years while Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration worked to approve safety fixes for the planes.

Advertising

The disclosure is another blow for Boeing and the MAX, which customers have only recently started to use and buy again.

Southwest said it had not experienced operational problems with the planes. Another 28 of its MAX jets were not affected, the company said.

“Southwest anticipates minimal disruption to our operation, and we appreciate the understanding of our Customers and Employees as Safety is always the uncompromising priority at Southwest Airlines,” the airline said in a statement.