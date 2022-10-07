Breaking ranks with another major pilot group, the president of the Southwest Airlines pilots’ union said Friday that Southwest’s 10,000 pilots support Congress granting Boeing the deadline extension it needs to put the final two MAX models into service without changes to a safety alert system.

Describing the 737 MAX as “one of the safest aircraft ever to fly,” union president Casey Murray said changing the flight deck of the newer versions, MAX 7 and MAX 10, could confuse pilots who regularly switch between other models.

Earlier this week, the pilots’ union at American Airlines voiced the opposite stance.

The Allied Pilots Association, or APA, representing 15,000 pilots at American, opposed Congress giving the extension, without which Boeing would be required to upgrade the cockpit systems on the still-uncertified 737 MAX 7 and MAX 10 models.

In an interview Friday, Casey Murray, president of the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, or SWAPA, said Southwest has hundreds of MAX 7s on order and that it will be safer to keep the cockpit of that plane the same as that on the MAX 8s that its pilots fly today.

He said the fast pace of Southwest’s short-haul flying operations makes commonality between the cockpits in the various models essential.

“Our pilots fly many cycles in a day. Some of our pilots can touch three or four, even five aircraft in a day,” Murray said. “Switching from one to another and back and then back again is the issue. Having significant differences between the aircraft can cause confusion in moments of high stress.”

APA this week explicitly rejected this argument, citing the fact that American Airlines pilots routinely switch between the Boeing 757 and 767 models “without any confusion.”

Murray said that although those two Boeing jets do have differences in their cockpits, “they’re much longer range aircraft and pilots aren’t switching back and forth literally on an hourly basis, like our pilots do.”

American Airlines is currently flying the MAX 8, but has no MAX 7s or MAX 10s on order. Though Southwest needs to get the smaller MAX 7s for its fleet, Murray said his union’s stance is “not self interest.”

“The commonality is our issue and we believe that it makes for a safer operation,” he said. “This is what is best for for our pilots and for the traveling public.”

He said his union has been lobbying Congress to get Boeing its extension.

“We have been active on the Hill on this,” Murray said, adding that the union has been working with the Senate Commerce Committee chaired by Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash.

Cantwell has been pushing the Federal Aviation Administration to offer Congress some direction, and some political cover, on the issue by ruling on the safety question.

Murray suggested that’s hardly necessary, since the FAA has already approved the MAX to return to service after Boeing fixed the flight control system that caused the two deadly crashes.

“Whichever version we’re talking about, the MAX has been back flying for a while. The MAX 8 has been successfully deployed and flown 10s of 1000s of hours,” Murray said. “The MAX 7 is not different. It has just been delayed.”

“I have 100% confidence in the MAX line of aircraft,” he concluded.

The divergence of opinion between these two major pilot groups makes the decision facing Congress more complex.

