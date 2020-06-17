U.S. Senators ripped into Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) chief Stephen Dickson at a public hearing Wednesday for failing during more than a year to adequately answer their questions about the agency’s oversight of Boeing during certification of its 737 MAX.

At a crucial moment for Boeing, as it works toward winning FAA clearance to return the MAX to service this fall, several senators also questioned whether Dickson has adequately addressed mistakes made when the MAX was first certified, and sought guarantees that the updated model will be completely safe.

Dickson reiterated previous assurances that the FAA is not working to a deadline to clear the MAX to fly again, and that it will only do so when “safety issues have been addressed and pilots have the training they need.”

Yet he faced skepticism as the senators demanded accountability for the two MAX crashes that killed 346 people in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

Pressed by Sen. Ted Cruz (R – Texas), Dickson admitted that during the original certification of the MAX, Boeing “made mistakes and the FAA made mistakes in its oversight.”

During both MAX crashes, a new flight control system — the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) — forced the planes down as the pilots struggled against it for control.

“The full implications of the flight control system were not understood as changes were made,” Dickson said.

Cruz forced Dickson to concede that no one at the FAA has been fired or even disciplined for mistakes in the certification process.

Sen. Maria Cantwell (D – Wash.), ranking minority member on the Commerce committee, said that after multiple reports into the MAX crashes, the FAA response “has seemed more a rigid acceptance of the status quo than the needed changes we want to see at the FAA.”

Cantwell and committee chair Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss, highlighted parts of the bill they introduced Tuesday for “Aircraft Safety and Certification Reform” that, if enacted, will tighten controls on how the FAA oversees and approve Boeing’s design of new jets.

Cantwell said the aviation safety system clearly needs to be fixed, with the goal of “restoring America’s leadership in aviation safety.”

“We can’t have planes certified and after certification have them grounded because of unsafe conditions,” she said.

Cantwell said her bill will roll back the yearslong trend of giving Boeing increasing control of the certification of its own jets and will “make sure the FAA stays in the driver’s seat.”

“Our bill will end any semblance of self-certification,” she said.

Yet Dickson did not give the bill his enthusiastic backing.

Cantwell expressed surprise when Dickson failed to endorse a requirement that the FAA rather than Boeing select and appoint the company engineers who will represent the agency during the certification process. That change this is “not something I believe would add to the safety of the process,” Dickson said.

Lack of transparency

Wicker opened the hearing by listing how the FAA has failed to respond to requests for information.

He said that even after a personal plea to Dickson within the last week for answers to specific questions and access to specific internal documents, no progress was made.

“This record of delay and unresponsiveness clearly shows at best an unwillingness to co-operate with congressional oversight,” Wicker said. “Your team at the FAA has deliberately tried to keep us in the dark.”

“It’s hard not to characterize our relationship during this entire process as being adversarial on the part of the FAA,” he added. “The agency stonewalling of my investigation suggests discomfort for what might ultimately be revealed.”

After days of pressing to be added to the witness roster, Michael Stumo, whose daughter Samya died in last year’s MAX crash in Ethiopia, also testified and criticized the FAA for not grounding the jet after the first crash.

“The first crash should not have happened,” Stumo said. “The second crash is inexcusable.”

He said the bill proposed by Wicker and Cantwell is important as a first step, but that the families who lost loved ones in the crashes want to further improvements.

He called for assurances that oversight of all flight-critical systems cannot be delegated to Boeing but must be conducted directly by the FAA.

And he asked for time limits on aircraft certification, so that derivatives of an aging plane design cannot continue to be produced under the same certificate after more than 25 years.

The MAX is a derivative of Boeing’s original 50-year-old 737 design.

“At some point, you gotta innovate and make a new plane,” Stumo said.

Stumo also called for Boeing to drop a defense its lawyers are using in court, where they have argued that the company is not liable for the crashes because the FAA certified the MAX.

When Sen. Ed Markey (D -Mass.) raised that issue with Dickson, the FAA chief indicated that the manufacturer cannot hide behind that argument.

“The responsibility to produce a safe product does belong with Boeing,” Dickson said.

In a press conference conducted over Zoom after the hearing, family members of the crash victims spoke about their attitude to Boeing and to the MAX returning to the skies.

Shikha Bassi, sister-in-law of Bhavye Suneja, the pilot who died while in command of Lion Air Flight 610 in October 2018, said the accidents have produced “a complete loss of faith” in both Boeing and the FAA that is a barrier to returning the MAX to service.

“How does one revive that trust?” she asked.