Coverage by The Seattle Times of design and regulatory failures that preceded the two fatal crashes of Boeing’s 737 MAX was honored Thursday with a Gerald Loeb Award for Beat Reporting. The Loeb awards, while not as well known as the Pulitzers, are regarded as the highest honor in business and financial journalism.

Times reporters Dominic Gates, Steve Miletich, Lewis Kamb and Mike Baker (now at the New York Times) had already received a 2020 Pulitzer Prize for National Reporting for their work.

Just days after the second of two crashes that killed 346 and prompted the grounding of the aircraft, The Seattle Times was the first to reveal how Boeing misinformed the Federal Aviation Administration and airlines about key features of the automated flight control system that led to the disasters.

Major follow-up stories, using numerous internal Boeing and FAA documents obtained by the reporters, showed how the flawed design was approved by a flawed regulatory process as the FAA increasingly delegated responsibility for safety assessments to the manufacturer, and how management at both organizations pressed for shortcuts and money-saving solutions against the recommendations of both low-level FAA officials and Boeing safety experts.

Gates, who has covered aerospace for the Times since 2003, led the yearlong investigation. He accepted the award on behalf of his colleagues, noting the contributions of photographer Mike Siegel and graphic artist Mark Nowlin, as well as business editor Rami Grunbaum and managing editor Ray Rivera.

The key stories in the Times series can be found at st.news/737Max.

The Loeb award for beat reporting was shared with the Wall Street Journal, for a series titled “How PG&E Burned California.” The New York Times won a Loeb for its breaking news coverage of the first 737 crash in Ethiopia.

The Seattle Times’ 737 MAX reporting also has been honored with the George Polk Award for business reporting, the Scripps-Howard Award for business reporting and two Best in Business awards from the Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing. It also was a finalist for an Investigative Reporters & Editors award in business reporting.