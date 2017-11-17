Irish carrier Aer Lingus will begin nonstop Seattle-Dublin service on May 18, 2018. Passengers on Seattle-bound flights will go through U.S. customs and immigration before departing the Dublin airport.

Nonstop flights from the Emerald City to the Emerald Isle start next summer.

Irish carrier Aer Lingus will begin Seattle-Dublin service May 18, 2018, the airline said Friday.

The connection will be a boon to tech companies like Microsoft and Amazon that have large operations in Ireland and to the significant Irish diaspora in the Pacific Northwest.

It’s also a route likely to be heavily used by people in the aviation world because many of the world’s top airplane leasing companies that do business with Boeing are headquartered in Dublin.

Because Dublin airport has its own U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility, passengers and their luggage will be pre-cleared in Ireland before departure, with no need to go through passport control on arrival in Seattle.

This will be the first pre-cleared trans-Atlantic flight to fly into Seattle.

Aer Lingus will fly a 265-seat Airbus A330-200 with 23 flat bed business class seats and 243 economy class seats.

The service will run four times a week with flights scheduled to arrive in Seattle at 5:35 p.m., and depart for Dublin at 7:20 p.m.

Aer Lingus will provide Seattle passengers connections through Dublin to 24 U.K. and European cities.