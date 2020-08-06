After two weeks of slipping passenger volumes called into question the slow revival of travel through Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, the latest data again shows an upturn.

Screenings of passengers by the Transportation Security Administration rose to 16,800 for the week of July 26-Aug. 1, following two weeks below 16,000.

How slowly is passenger travel rebuilding in the face of continuing — and in many places rising — COVID-19 infections around the nation? The daily average of screenings was around 10,000 at the beginning of June, after plunging from almost 50,000 in early February and bottoming out below 5,000 in early April.

Aircraft operations have resumed at a faster clip, in good part because cargo-carrying planes are being used heavily to fix broken supply chains. Average daily takeoffs and landings at Sea-Tac are at almost two-thirds of their pre-pandemic 2020 peak.