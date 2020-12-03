Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair on Thursday placed a firm order for 75 additional Boeing 737 MAX airplanes, increasing its MAX order book to 210 jets. As the first new MAX sale since the plane was ungrounded, the deal provides a much-needed boost for the commercial airplane giant as it struggles to revive its fortunes.

For Ryanair, it’s a bet not only on the MAX but on the aviation industry’s ability to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As soon as the COVID-19 virus recedes – and it likely will in 2021 with the rollout of multiple effective vaccines – Ryanair and our partner airports across Europe will … rapidly restore flights and schedules, recover lost traffic and help the nations of Europe recover,” said Ryanair Group CEO Michael O’Leary.

Boeing chief Executive Dave Calhoun said “We are gratified that Ryanair is once again placing its confidence in the Boeing 737 family and building their future fleet with this enlarged firm order.”

The financial terms were not disclosed. For such a validating order following the MAX’s ungrounding, Boeing must have given O’Leary a deeply discounted deal.

Boeing’s sales team has been offering bargains to move more than 60 MAX aircraft already built for buyers who have backed out. And O’Leary famously times his orders to negotiate aggressively low pricing.

Advertising

Still, however low Ryanair’s price, the sale has important psychological value after the grounding caused by two deadly crashes that killed 346 people. With no MAX passenger flights anywhere in almost 21 months, the deal is the beginning of sales momentum after a long lapse.

If further airlines step up behind Ryanair to buy the plane for a future return to more normal levels of air travel, the public may gradually accept what the U.S., European and Brazilian aviation regulators have just recently attested: that the MAX is safe to fly.

Boeing has to deliver more than 450 jets built after the grounding and parked since they rolled out of the factory. According to an October analysis by trade magazine Aviation Week, 62 of those planes were fulfilling orders subsequently canceled by their original customers, and had not yet been picked up by another.

Since the grounding, Boeing has booked some small MAX orders totaling 42 aircraft, likely the result of customers picking up canceled jets cheaply.

Through October, Boeing this year has canceled orders for 448 MAXs and removed a further 595 from the MAX backlog as too dubious to count, for a total order reduction this year of 1,043 MAXS.

Boeing must hope that the ungrounding will stanch the bleeding of MAX orders and that the Ryanair deal marks a turnaround so that the backlog will now grow again.

Advertising

Planning for expansion in a downturn

Ryanair already had 135 MAXs on order, 100 of which are a special high-density version of the MAX 8. While that model typically seats about 170 passengers, the Ryanair variant — the MAX-200 — is configured to seat up to 210 passengers.

Ryanair also has ordered MAX 8s for its Polish subsidiary, Buzz Air.

MAXs painted in the liveries of Ryanair and Buzz have been parked for months beside the runway adjacent to its 737 assembly plant in Renton, indicating they are in line for delivery sooner rather than later.

As currently parked MAXs in Renton, Everett and at Boeing Field in Seattle are delivered, more than 200 more MAXs parked for longer-term storage at Moses Lake in eastern Washington will be flown in batches to Seattle for delivery.

During the current pandemic-driven steep drop-off in air travel, Ryanair is one of a few financially strong airlines seeking to gain market share over rivals by planning an expansion of its aircraft fleet as soon as the current downturn eases.

In the 12 months prior to the MAX grounding in March 2019, Ryanair made $1.1 billion in profit. In the year after, it still managed a profit of $784 million.

In the airline’s annual report in April, O’Leary wrote that “the Covid-19 crisis will cause dramatic unemployment and recession across Europe, but we expect this will create opportunities for Ryanair … to grow our network, to expand our fleet.”

In the U.S., Alaska and Southwest have similar ambitions.

Last month, Alaska announced it would add 13 leased MAXs to the 32 MAXs it previously ordered directly from Boeing. And Boeing is hoping for an additional MAX order from Southwest to add to the 281 it previously ordered.