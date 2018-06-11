Rolls-Royce said it detected new issues that will require extra repair-shop visits on a further batch of turbines that power Boeing’s 787 airliner.

Rolls-Royce Holdings’ engine-durability crisis worsened after the company detected new issues that will require extra repair-shop visits on a further batch of turbines that power Boeing’s 787 airliner.

The glitch concerns a pressure compressor on “Package B” Trent 1000 engines for the widebody plane, London-based Rolls said Monday. Shares of the U.K. company, which is expected to announce thousands of job cuts this week as part of a restructuring plan, fell as much as 2.2 percent.

After an agreement with Boeing and safety regulators, some 166 engines that are potentially affected will undergo a one-time inspection to assess the extent of the problem, Rolls said. Package B turbines have been in service since 2012, with evidence of excessive wear detected on a small number of the most-used units, it added.

About 80 percent of the Package C engine version have undergone initial checks for cracking or signs of wear and tear on turbine blades, a person with knowledge of the issue has said. Just under a third of those engines failed the initial inspections required by regulators for planes that fly more than 2 hours and 20 minutes from the nearest diversionary airport.

The company is due to unveil more sweeping measures devised by turnaround consultants Alvarez & Marsal at a capital markets day Friday. It could cut as many as 5,000 jobs, according to a note from JP Morgan published May 31, which said analysis of restructuring programs at seven comparable businesses over the past decade suggests 10 percent of the payroll may be eliminated.

Christopher Jasper