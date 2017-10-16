Qantas took delivery of its first Boeing 787 Dreamliner at Everett’s Paine Field. It will use the planes to fly the first nonstop routes from Australia to Europe.

Australian carrier Qantas unveiled its first 787-9 Dreamliner in a ceremony Monday at the Future of Flight aviation center at Paine Field in Everett.

Qantas will use the long-range jet to change the route structure of its flights to Europe, flying the 787-9 from Perth to London starting next year.

This will be the first time the continents of Europe and Australia are linked by a nonstop commercial flight. Until now, Qantas has stopped either in Singapore or Dubai en route to London.