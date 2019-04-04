The preliminary investigation into the crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 last month reveals that pilots began fighting against the Boeing 737 MAX’s new automatic flight control system barely a minute after leaving the ground, after a sensor failed immediately on take-off.

The “black box” flight recorder data shows that after the automatic flight control system swiveled the horizontal tail to push the nose sharply down three times in succession, the pilots hit the cut-off switches stopping the automatic action and tried to adjust the tail manually, according to the report by the Accident Investigation Bureau of Ethiopia’s Transport Ministry.

In doing so, they were following instructions provided by Boeing last November, following the crash of Lion Air Flight 610, on how to deal with such an inadvertent triggering of the new flight control system.

However, now three minutes into the flight, the two pilots found that the manual system for moving the horizontal tail — also known as the stabilizer — “was not working.” This means they couldn’t move the large stabilizer wheel in the cockpit that is connected via cables to the tail.

Flight-control experts told The Seattle Times earlier this week that was probably because the forces on the tail of the plane moving at high speed made it next to physically impossible to move the stabilizer wheel as Boeing had recommended.

All the while, the control column “stick shaker” was vibrating the control column, and various messages were telling the pilots and that their airspeed, altitude and pitch readings were unreliable. Two minutes into the flight, losing altitude, an audible warning sounded that the plane was too close to the ground: “Don’t Sink!”

About four minutes into the flight, the pilots gave up on the manual stabilizer wheel and switched the electric power to the tail back on, then used the thumb switches on the control column to pitch the nose back up.

But just five seconds later the new flight control system — the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System, or MCAS — kicked in again and once more pushed the nose sharply down.

Just 35 seconds later, six minutes after take-off, the plane plowed into the earth in a “high energy impact” at a speed of approximately 575 miles per hour.

This sequence of events was triggered by the failure of the left angle-of-attack sensor on the outside of the fuselage, just 44 seconds after take-off, the data shows.

There are two such sensors one, either side of the aircraft, that measure the angle between the wing and the airflow. Only one is used to trigger MCAS. The data shows that both sensors showed normal readings on the ground during the take-off roll but deviated immediately after lifting off and in less than a minute were divergent by 60 degrees.

Ahead of the release of the full report, Ethiopia’s Ministry of Transport held a news conference in the capital, Addis Ababa, that was almost entirely focused on vindicating the actions of the pilots.

“The crew performed all the procedures repeatedly provided by the manufacturer but was not able to control the aircraft,” said Transport Minister Dagmawit Moges.

Likewise, Ethiopian Airlines issued a statement saying that the pilots “followed the Boeing recommended and FAA approved emergency procedures to handle the most difficult emergency situation created on the airplane.”

“Despite their hard work and full compliance with the emergency procedures … they could not recover the airplane from the persistence of nose diving,” the statement added.

Boeing issued a statement Thursday acknowledging the role MCAS played in the crash and saying that the MCAS software fix and associated pilot training it is working on will ” ensure unintended MCAS activation will not occur again.”

“As previously announced, the update adds additional layers of protection and will prevent erroneous data from causing MCAS activation. Flight crews will always have the ability to override MCAS and manually control the airplane,” Boeing said.