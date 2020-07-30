Another week, another slight drop in the number of passengers going through Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

It’s a notable reversal in direction after three months when travelers grew week by week, though at levels far below pre-pandemic numbers.

The anemic volume helps explain the dire straits of the airlines, and Boeing. On Wednesday, Boeing announced further slowdowns in production and additional job cuts.

The daily average over the latest week was 23.4% of last year’s comparable period, Port of Seattle data shows.