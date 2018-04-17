One passenger died and several others were injured Tuesday when a Boeing 737 operated by Southwest en route from New York to Dallas suffered a serious engine blowout. Shrapnel broke a passenger window and penetrated the fuselage, forcing an emergency landing in Philadelphia.

One passenger died and several others were injured Tuesday when a Boeing 737 operated by Southwest Airlines en route from New York La Guardia to Dallas suffered a serious engine blowout just 20 minutes into the flight at 32,500 feet and made an emergency landing in Philadelphia.

The left engine exploded with such force that shrapnel penetrated the aircraft’s fuselage and broke a window in the passenger cabin causing a depressurization and the deployment of oxygen masks.

The pilot guided the plane carrying 143 passengers and five crew to the ground, and 20 minutes after the explosion Flight 1380 landed in Philadelphia, according to flight tracking service FlightAware.

Emergency vehicles drenched the damaged left engine in foam to prevent a fire as passengers exited the plane via stairs on the right side.

In a preliminary briefing, National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Chairman Robert Sumwalt confirmed the death and injuries to passengers but provided no details.

The death is the first passenger fatality due to an accident on a U.S. airline in more than nine years. The last fatal accident on board a U.S. carrier was the February 2009 Colgan Air crash near Buffalo, New York, that killed 50 people.

Early reports from passengers on board Flight 1380 described the air pressure at the broken window sucking a woman passenger against the hole while others tried to block holes in the fuselage with jackets.

Passenger Marty Martinez told CBS News that many passengers were crying during the plane’s rapid descent.

“It was the scariest experience,” Martinez said.

Damage resembles earlier accident

The shrapnel damage to the plane’s fuselage and photos of the damage suggest this was a dangerous “uncontained engine failure.”

Such incidents occur about three or four times a year worldwide, according to the NTSB.

But Sumwalt said it isn’t immediately certain that this was such a failure.

The engine pods, or nacelles, that surround a jet engine core have strengthened protection rings designed to keep shrapnel from flying out sideways into the wing or fuselage.

While it’s clear in this case that metal debris did come out of the engine and hit the fuselage, Sumwalt said it’s too early to be sure how that happened. It’s possible the shrapnel came out the back of the engine rather than penetrating those protection rings, which technically would not be an uncontained failure.

Still, photos of the damaged left engine show the inlet that surrounds the fan at the front completely gone and the nacelle panels covering the engine core further back shredded and ruptured.

The missing engine inlet resembles the damage in a previous Southwest 737 accident in August 2016, though this time the rupture of the nacelle behind the inlet is much more extensive.

The 2016 engine blowout occurred on a flight from New Orleans to Orlando with 99 passengers and five crew on board and forced an emergency landing in Pensacola, Fla.

The NTSB investigation into that accident concluded that a titanium engine fan blade had broken off due to metal fatigue, flinging debris that made a 5-inch by 16-inch hole in the fuselage just above the left wing and causing the passenger cabin to depressurize.

However, in that case the interior of the passenger cabin was not penetrated.

After that accident, engine-maker CFM International issued a service bulletin to all airlines recommending an ultrasonic inspection of certain fan blades and, if they fail the inspection, the replacement of those parts.

A year after the accident, in August 2017, the FAA proposed an Airworthiness Directive that would make those inspections mandatory.

Engines that have flown more than 15,000 cycles would have to be inspected within six months of the directive being finalized, while those with fewer cycles would be inspected within 18 months.

That directive has still not been finalized.

Sumwalt said that Tuesday’s accident may or may not be related to the 2016 accident. An NTBS investigation team is flying to Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon for an on-site inspection.

Investigation begins

The damaged engine will be removed and shipped to an NTSB facility for teardown and detailed examination.

The plane in Tuesday’s accident was an 18-year-old 737-700. However, the engines may have been swapped out for maintenance and so could be younger.

All engines on Boeing’s 737s are manufactured by CFM International, a joint venture between GE and Safran of France.

The CFM56 engine model is one of the most reliable jet engines in aviation history and powers almost all of the more than 7,000 Boeing 737s currently in service around the world.

CFM spokeswoman Jamie Jewell said the engine-maker’s worldwide team is expressing “deepest sympathies and condolences” to the family of the passenger who died and to those injured.

Southwest Airlines Chief Executive Gary Kelly in a video statement posted on YouTube said the death of the passenger was “a tragic loss” and pledged to support the family of the deceased. He also commended the pilots and flight attendants “for their swift action and for safely landing this aircraft.”

The NTSB will direct the accident investigation, with Boeing and CFM providing technical assistance.