The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered immediate stepped-up inspections of Boeing 777 airplanes equipped with certain Pratt & Whitney engines on Sunday, as airlines in the U.S. and Japan suspended flights with such jets a day after the dangerous explosion of an engine on United Airlines flight 328 shortly after take-off from Denver.

United airlines grounded 24 similar 777s, while the Japanese aviation regulator ordered all planes equipped with this type of engine to cease flying in Japan until further notice.

FAA Administrator Steve Dickson in a statement said that “after consulting with my team of aviation safety experts about yesterday’s engine failure aboard a Boeing 777 airplane in Denver, I have directed them to issue an Emergency Airworthiness Directive that would require immediate or stepped-up inspections of Boeing 777 airplanes equipped with certain Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engines.”

“This will likely mean that some airplanes will be removed from service,” he added.

“We reviewed all available safety data following yesterday’s incident,” Dickson said. “We concluded that the inspection interval should be stepped up for the hollow fan blades that are unique to this model of engine, used solely on Boeing 777 airplanes.”

“The FAA’s aviation safety experts are meeting into the evening with Pratt & Whitney and Boeing to finalize the details of the Airworthiness Directive and any accompanying service bulletins to ensure that the appropriate airplanes are included in the order,” Dickson said. “Exact details of the inspection will be specified in the emergency order.”

United, the only U.S. operator with this type of engine in its fleet, in a statement said that “starting immediately and out of an abundance of caution, we are voluntarily and temporarily removing 24 Boeing 777 aircraft powered by Pratt & Whitney 4000 series engines from our schedule.”

“As we swap out aircraft, we expect only a small number of customers to be inconvenienced,” United said.

Meanwhile, the Japan Civil Aviation Bureau directed operators of airplanes equipped with this type of engine to cease flying in Japan until further notice.

According to the most recent registry data, airlines in only three countries operate airplanes with the affected engines — the U.S, Japan, and South Korea.