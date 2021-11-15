Journalist and author Peter Robison will talk with Seattle Times aerospace reporter Dominic Gates at Town Hall Seattle on Friday about Robison’s book “Flying Blind: The 737 MAX Tragedy and the Fall of Boeing.”

The event, at 7:30 p.m., will be held in-person at Town Hall Seattle on Eighth Avenue and also livestreamed on its website. C-SPAN will record it for later broadcast.

The book examines the causes and consequences of the two fatal MAX crashes that killed 346 people. Robison argues that management’s more than two decades of relentless focus on financial performance has devastated the Boeing’s renowned engineering culture.

The book is available for pre-order now and goes on sale Nov. 30. The Seattle Times’ Pacific NW magazine will run an excerpt on December 12.

Tickets for the event are available for $5 at townhallseattle.org/event/peter-robison-with-dominic-gates.