Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun indicated Tuesday that the latest 737 MAX production quality problem will delay near-term airplane deliveries such that about 45 to 50 MAXs that airlines had planned to have for their peak summer season won’t be delivered in time.

“This delivery delay removes approximately 9,000 seats from our customers’ summer schedules and we apologize to all of them for the impact on those fleets,” Calhoun said, speaking at Boeing’s annual general meeting, which was presented virtually.

Pressed by investors to say what management is doing to stem the “continued negative reports on the quality of Boeing products,” Calhoun said he anticipates supply chain problems will continue to slow production over the next two years, yet stuck to Boeing’s projection that it can ramp up production to a full recovery beyond that timeframe.

“We are not changing the supplier master schedule, including any anticipated rate increases,” he said.

“I expect this year and next calendar year will be the most difficult of the years. But we are definitely making progress,” Calhoun added. “We don’t expect this issue to change our long-term guidance for 2025 or 2026.”

Calhoun was addressing the latest MAX setback that has hit investor confidence in Boeing’s ability to regain control over its future.

On a series of MAX jets built as far back as 2019, fittings that attach the vertical fin to the fuselage don’t conform to the specification.

Boeing learned of this new problem Wednesday when Wichita, Kansas-based supplier Spirit AeroSystems notified it that one subcontractor supplying the heavy metal fittings that attach the vertical fin to the fuselage had used “a non-standard manufacturing process” that doesn’t conform to Federal Aviation Administration regulations.

Calhoun said the problem “is significant and matters because it’s going to impact summer deliveries to our airlines.”

But he added that “at least we knew very quickly exactly which airplanes were affected, exactly what parts, and we built rework plans within a week of the time it was initially disclosed.”

The fittings involved are two of eight points where the vertical fin is attached to the fuselage. All models of the MAX are affected except for the MAX 9.

These parts have to be manufactured to precise specifications. In a note to investors Monday, Bank of America aerospace analyst Ron Epstein called the suspect fittings “some of the most important on the aircraft.”

“The vertical tail can experience meaningful loads” during flight, Epstein wrote. “These fittings are not something to be trifled with.”

While Calhoun said Tuesday that “we know what we have to do” to fix the problem, he did not say how many airplanes will ultimately have to be reworked nor how labor-intensive the rework will be.

“This is an airplane by airplane evaluation,” he said.

Since the MAX returned to service in December 2020 after the grounding following two fatal crashes, more than 750 of the jets have been delivered to customers. About 250 previously built jets are still parked on the ground in long-term storage.

A large subset of both those sets of MAXs may need reworked.

Just a week ago, after announcing encouraging March jet deliveries, Boeing Calhoun must have been looking forward to speaking at the AGM of steady progress toward recovery after four bleak years of repeated missteps.

Instead, Calhoun on Tuesday was forced to fight this latest fire.