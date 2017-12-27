Boeing and Royal Air Maroc said Wednesday the airline has ordered four 787-9 jets with a list price of $1.1 billion.
The estimated actual price is $560 million, based on data compiled by Avitas.
The companies said the orders were previously attributed to an unidentified buyer.
Royal Air Maroc, the government-owned national carrier of Morocco, already operates five 787-8s, Boeing said.
