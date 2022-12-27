Seattle-Tacoma International Airport’s run of delays and cancellations continued Tuesday, with 79 departing and arriving flights canceled and 88 delayed, according to tracking website FlightAware.
Out of all cancellations Tuesday, 29 are Southwest flights. Sea-Tac cancellations are a sliver compared to the 2,800 total flights Southwest scrapped in the U.S.
The airline canceled more than two-thirds of its flights Monday across the country and planned to slash more through Thursday. The U.S. Department of Transportation said it will investigate “whether cancellations were controllable and if Southwest is complying with its customer service plan.”
Southwest canceled 95 flights set to depart from and arrive at Sea-Tac between Monday and Thursday, according to FlightAware.
Denver and Chicago had the most flights canceled Tuesday, according to FlightAware, as the two cities struggle with snow and icy conditions caused by the massive winter storm that hit much of the country.
Sea-Tac had a surge in flight cancellations Friday, with 699 arriving and departing flights canceled and 266 delayed. All three runways closed as freezing rain turned roads into sheets of ice, and passengers were stranded at the airport for most of the day. As temperatures went up, airport operations returned to normal around 4 p.m.
On Tuesday, Sea-Tac advised travelers to contact airlines directly for flight information, baggage questions and other services.
