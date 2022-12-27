Seattle-Tacoma International Airport’s run of delays and cancellations continued Tuesday, with 79 departing and arriving flights canceled and 88 delayed, according to tracking website FlightAware.

Out of all cancellations Tuesday, 29 are Southwest flights. Sea-Tac cancellations are a sliver compared to the 2,800 total flights Southwest scrapped in the U.S.

The airline canceled more than two-thirds of its flights Monday across the country and planned to slash more through Thursday. The U.S. Department of Transportation said it will investigate “whether cancellations were controllable and if Southwest is complying with its customer service plan.”

Southwest canceled 95 flights set to depart from and arrive at Sea-Tac between Monday and Thursday, according to FlightAware.

Flight canceled? Here’s what to do If you’re one of the hundreds of thousands of U.S. travelers stuck due to a flight cancellation, you have options. Here’s what might help: Know your rights: The airline that let you down will rebook you, but it is also required to refund you if you’d prefer to cancel your trip. You’re owed a cash refund for all payments and fees, not just a voucher for future travel. You can swap airlines, kinda: Airlines that have an outsized number of cancellations – looking at you, Southwest – will often rebook passengers on other airlines’ flights with open seats, but they’re not required to. Watch out for change fees: Airlines usually waive change fees during a cancellation spree – they don’t want you flying, either – but you will often be required to rebook inside a date range they set. About hold time: There’s no way to avoid sitting on hold entirely but if you’re traveling with someone with a high-level frequent flier status, they may get through faster. The international help desk may have less of a wait, too. When to fly: Nonstop, morning flights are the most reliable. Avoiding popular travel days, like the Friday before New Year’s Day, can also help. Sources include The Associated Press. Click here for more on avoiding or mitigating flight cancellations. More

Denver and Chicago had the most flights canceled Tuesday, according to FlightAware, as the two cities struggle with snow and icy conditions caused by the massive winter storm that hit much of the country.

Sea-Tac had a surge in flight cancellations Friday, with 699 arriving and departing flights canceled and 266 delayed. All three runways closed as freezing rain turned roads into sheets of ice, and passengers were stranded at the airport for most of the day. As temperatures went up, airport operations returned to normal around 4 p.m.

On Tuesday, Sea-Tac advised travelers to contact airlines directly for flight information, baggage questions and other services.