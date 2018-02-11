The business week ahead

TUESDAY: The major annual aerospace-suppliers conference hosted by the Pacific Northwest Aerospace Alliance runs through Thursday at the Lynnwood Convention Center. It features speakers from Airbus, Boeing, Embraer and Mitsubishi. Industry analyst Richard Aboulafia, newly commissioned to analyze Washington state’s competitiveness in the bid to secure Boeing’s next new airplane, will give a keynote address. … Aboulafia will also talk with Seattle Times aerospace reporter Dominic Gates and take questions from viewers in a Facebook Live Q&A starting at 11 a.m.

WEDNESDAY: The Labor Department’s release of its Consumer Price Index for January might draw more interest than usual, in light of the inflation fears that roiled the markets last week. … The Commerce Department reports on January retail sales and December business inventories.

THURSDAY: Airbus presents its 2017 financial results and holds its annual news conference in Toulouse, France, at a transitional moment for the jet maker. Last year, it faced serious production issues and executive leadership turmoil. … The Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for January. … The Federal Reserve reports on January industrial production. … The National Association of Home Builders releases its housing-market index for February.

FRIDAY: The Commerce Department reports on January housing starts.