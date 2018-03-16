The third and smallest model of Boeing’s new 737 MAX jet family took off Friday on its first flight from Renton.

The third and smallest model of Boeing’s new 737 MAX jet family took off into a clear blue sky Friday on its first flight from Renton.

The first flight includes checks of the jet’s flight controls and systems, and the pilots will test the airplane’s handling qualities.

Though the MAX family of jets has been a huge sales success, winning more than 4,300 orders, sales of this MAX 7 model have lagged. A shrunken version of the MAX 8, it’s less fuel efficient on a per-seat basis.

Despite a redesign in 2016 that stretched the fuselage to add two extra rows of seats, the MAX 7 has just five airline customers and one aircraft lessor.

Southwest Airlines and Westjet of Canada placed the bulk of the orders, around 55, with smaller orders from Jetlines of Canada, Ruili of China, one unidentified airline and Air Lease Corp.

In January, Southwest pushed out its orders for 23 MAX 7s until 2023 and 2024, simultaneously accelerating the delivery of the same number of MAX 8 models.

That suggested to some in the industry that Southwest in the end may convert most of its MAX 7 orders to MAX 8s.

The shortest of the MAX jet family at just less than 118 feet long, the MAX 7 carries between 138 and 153 passengers.

Boeing lists it for sale at $96 million, although market pricing data from aircraft valuation firm Avitas pegs the real price tag after standard discounts at around $41 million.

The plane is expected to land around 1:00 p.m. at Boeing Field. After completion of flight testing, the MAX 7 is scheduled to enter service next year.