Issaquah-based commercial airplane lessor Altavair has secured an investment of $1 billion from New York-based asset management firm KKR, which will take a 50 percent ownership stake.

Altavair chief executive Steve Rimmer said he’ll use the first $50 million or so of that new cash, along with some $450 million in loans, to buy six widebody cargo jets that his company is currently managing for three airlines.

Though Rimmer declined to identify the planes, an analysis of Altavair’s current portfolio points to two 777 freighters leased by Korean Air and four 747ERF freighters leased to Atlas Air and ASL Airlines.

Rimmer said the impact of the additional capital is amplified by the added borrowing capability that comes with it, so that the $1 billion will actually give him roughly $4 billion in spending power to finance airplane deals over the next four years. He expects to purchase airplanes worth $1 billion each year for the next four years.

Altavair currently manages 49 aircraft worth a total $2.2 billion, including 15 Boeing 777s, four 747s, a 767, eight Airbus A330s and 21 Boeing single-aisle jets.

It might seem an odd time to dive deeper into the airplane market as many signs in the aviation world point to an imminent downturn.

On Thursday, Delta projected that fourth-quarter revenue will come in at the low end of expectations, sending the stock down nearly 9 percent. Passenger airline stocks generally fell in 2018. And a slide in the air cargo business because of weakness in Europe and China sent FedEx’s stock tumbling over the past month.

Yet for an airplane leasing industry veteran like Rimmer, after years of heated competition in the leasing world that led to slim margins and tight deals, it’s an opportunity to pick up planes cheaply. “It’s a better time to have money than anytime in the last 10 to 15 years,” he said.

The short-term softness in the market means airlines will have less cash and so will likely look more to lease planes than to own them, Rimmer said. Meanwhile banks are lending less, leaving more of the jet financing to companies like his.

Rimmer believes that any short-term pullback in fleet growth will be small and that demand to replace older jets in both the passenger and freighter markets will keep business solid.

“Now is a good time to be positioning for the long-term,” Rimmer said. “If we all looked at the short-term indicators, we’d never invest. Buying in a downturn is part of our DNA.”

KKR, formerly known as Kohlberg Kravis Roberts, said its initial $1 billion investment may be supplemented later, which Rimmer says is “a demonstration of their long-term commitment to the aircraft leasing space and to Altavair.”

Altavair employs 18 people at its Issaquah headquarters and nine more at offices in London and Singapore.