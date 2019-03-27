Where thing stand:

11:45 a.m.:

In 15 minutes, the U.S. Senate’s Subcommittee on Aviation and Space is set to convene its hearing titled “The State of Airline Safety: Federal Oversight of Commercial Aviation.” We’ll be posting live updates as the hearing progresses.

Lawmakers have indicated that much of the hearing will focus on concerns raised by two recent crashes of 737 MAX planes that killed a total of 346 people.

Those testifying at the hearing include Daniel Elwell, the acting administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration; Calvin Scovel, the inspector general of the Department of Transportation; and Robert Sumwalt, the chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board.

This subcommittee, which is led by Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, also expects to hold another hearing in the future that would include Boeing.