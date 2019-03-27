Where thing stand:
- SENATE QUESTIONS: A U.S. Senate subcommittee is set to question regulators about safety in the airline industry in the take of two 737 MAX crashes. Here’s our preview. The hearing begins at noon PT (3 p.m. ET). Stay here for live updates.
- CERTIFICATION: The Seattle Times published an investigative story earlier this month that detailed how managers at the Federal Aviation Administration had pushed their engineers to delegate wide responsibility for assessing the safety of the 737 MAX to Boeing itself. The issue of delegation and the overall certification process is expected to be a focus of the hearing.
- GROUNDING: Lawmakers are also expected to ask about the FAA’s process for grounding the MAX; the agency acted only after other countries around the world had halted flights. Boeing is now seeking approval for a software change to the plane, which it first proposed to the FAA seven weeks before the Ethiopian Airlines crash. Boeing detailed its proposed changes to software and training today, while simultaneously defending its original design.
- MORE: See more of our 737 MAX coverage here. Got a sensitive news tip? Start here.
11:45 a.m.:
In 15 minutes, the U.S. Senate’s Subcommittee on Aviation and Space is set to convene its hearing titled “The State of Airline Safety: Federal Oversight of Commercial Aviation.” We’ll be posting live updates as the hearing progresses.
Lawmakers have indicated that much of the hearing will focus on concerns raised by two recent crashes of 737 MAX planes that killed a total of 346 people.
Those testifying at the hearing include Daniel Elwell, the acting administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration; Calvin Scovel, the inspector general of the Department of Transportation; and Robert Sumwalt, the chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board.
This subcommittee, which is led by Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, also expects to hold another hearing in the future that would include Boeing.
