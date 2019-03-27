Where thing stand:

12:20 p.m.:

Sen. Maria Cantwell of Washington began her introductory remarks by referring to the “horrible human tragedies” that brought about the hearing and the need to get a full picture of what led to the crashes.

“Safety remains paramount,” she said. Her questioning later in the hearing will be closely watched because the Boeing 737 MAX is manufactured in Renton and because of the company’s huge influence in Washington state.

12:15 p.m.:

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz says the crashes of Boeing’s 737 MAX aircraft and reports about the certification process of the airplane “have badly shaken consumer confidence.”

Cruz, a Republican from Texas, opened the hearing into aviation safety Wednesday by outlining broad concerns about the crashes and raising questions about the regulatory structure of the Federal Aviation Administration.

“It is truly unfortunate that today’s hearing is necessary,” Cruz said.

11:45 a.m.:

In 15 minutes, the U.S. Senate’s Subcommittee on Aviation and Space is set to convene its hearing titled “The State of Airline Safety: Federal Oversight of Commercial Aviation.” We’ll be posting live updates as the hearing progresses.

Lawmakers have indicated that much of the hearing will focus on concerns raised by two recent crashes of 737 MAX planes that killed a total of 346 people.

Those testifying at the hearing include Daniel Elwell, the acting administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration; Calvin Scovel, the inspector general of the Department of Transportation; and Robert Sumwalt, the chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board.

This subcommittee, which is led by Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, also expects to hold another hearing in the future that would include Boeing.