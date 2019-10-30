Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg and John Hamilton, chief engineer of the company’s commercial airplanes division, face a second day of pointed questioning about the 737 MAX jet involved in two deadly crashes since last year. Senators grilled the executives yesterday; they face a House committee today.

Watch it live, and follow along with us here for live analysis during the testimony.

Update, 7:41 a.m.

House Transportation Committee Chairman Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., said Boeing showed a “lack of candor all through this” as it developed the plane and didn’t tell pilots about a new flight-control system until after a Max crashed a year ago in Indonesia.

“We are deeply, deeply sorry,” Muilenberg tells the families of the victims of two 737 MAX crashes, in his opening statements. “… Their memories will drive us every day to make our airplanes safer and make our industry safer. … We have work to do to restore the public’s trust.”

Muilenburg is expected to say Boeing is making changes to prevent accidents like those in Indonesia and Ethiopia, according to prepared remarks.

Update, 7:22 a.m.

Good morning. We are underway, with an interesting nugget from Committee Chair Peter DeFazio in his opening remarks: The committee must wait in line behind the Department of Justice for additional documents requested from Boeing. The DOJ is conducting a criminal investigation into the development of the 737 MAX.

Update, 6:45 a.m.

Yesterday, a U.S. Senate committee grilled Boeing’s top executive about the troubled 737 MAX jet involved in two deadly crashes since last year.

Today, the House of Representatives gets its turn.

The House Transportation Committee is set to question Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg and John Hamilton, chief engineer of the company’s commercial airplanes division, during a second and final day of congressional hearings delving into the company’s design, development and marketing of the MAX.

Both officials undoubtedly will face more pointed questioning about whether the aircraft’s safety was compromised by cost and scheduling considerations, and why Boeing failed to properly assess risks to its powerful new flight control system, known as MCAS, that it introduced for the MAX. The automated system has been implicated as a contributing factor in crashes of both Lion Air Flight 610, last October, and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, in March. The crashes killed a combined 346 people.

The FAA grounded the MAX in March, after the second crash. Muilenburg, amid ongoing investigations and scrutiny of the company’s safety protocols and culture, recently held firm to projections that the MAX would win approval to return to service by the end of this year.

On Tuesday, Muilenburg faced a litany of hostile questioning from the Senate Transportation Committee, but mostly escaped being pinned down on key details related to specific failures that led to the fatal crashes.

His appearance at least clarified how the company accepts only limited accountability for what happened.

Muilenburg admitted that “we made mistakes, we got some things wrong.”

Yet, the only specific mistake he cited was that a warning light that should have indicated an error in an angle-of-attack sensor was not working due to a software glitch.

“We got the implementation wrong,” Muilenburg said of this error, which Boeing knew about more than a year before the October 2018 crash but assessed as not serious.

Muilenburg’s only discomfiting moments came when a few senators chose to vent.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., abandoned the pretense of asking questions altogether.

“My anger has only grown,” Blumenthal said as he accused Boeing of “a pattern of deliberate concealment.”

“Boeing came to my office shortly after the accidents and said they were the result of pilot errors,” he added. “Those pilots never had a chance.”

Calling the MAX aircraft “flying coffins,” he shouted that “you were lying to us” and accused Boeing of “putting profits over safety.”

Sen. Jon Tester, R-Mont., declared, “I would walk before I would get on a 737 MAX … I see corners being cut.”

Seattle Times staff reporter Dominic Gates contributed to this report, which also contains information from The Associated Press.