The first Boeing executive head to roll as a result of the ongoing 737 MAX crisis is that of Kevin McAllister. The Boeing board decided to fire him as boss of Boeing Commercial Airplanes at a board meeting Monday in San Antonio.

McAllister was replaced immediately by Stan Deal, chief executive of Boeing’s services division and formerly a longtime executive within the Seattle-area commercial jet division. On Tuesday, at the division’s headquarters at Longacres, Deal was already installed.

McAllister, 56, had been CEO of the commercial jet division exactly three years to the day of his ouster.

A materials engineer, prior to Boeing he’d spent 27 years at GE and was the first outsider appointed to lead Boeing’s commercial jet division.

Since the crash of a Lion Air 737 MAX a year ago initiated the crisis that led in March to the grounding of the worldwide fleet, McAllister’s boss in Chicago, Dennis Muilenburg, has taken the lead on all public statements about the MAX and McAllister has said very little in public.

One of his few comments came in an email to the Seattle Times ahead of the Paris Air Show in June, when he said he was going through “the most trying time I have encountered in 30-plus years in this industry.”

On Tuesday, Muilenburg said in a statement, “We’re grateful to Kevin for his dedicated and tireless service to Boeing, its customers and its communities during a challenging time, and for his commitment to support this transition.”

And David Calhoun, who took over as Boeing chairman when the board stripped Muilenburg of that role this month, said “the Boeing board fully supports these leadership moves.”

“Boeing will emerge stronger than ever from its current challenges and the changes we’re making throughout Boeing will benefit the flying public well into the future,” Calhoun said.

In a parting message in the press release, McAllister said, “Boeing is a great company with a commitment to safety I have seen firsthand.”

Ted Colbert, who was Boeing’s chief information officer and led the company’s IT infrastructure, takes over from Deal as head of Boeing Global Services. Vishwa Uddanwadiker was appointed to Colbert’s former role as interim chief information officer.