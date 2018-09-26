Japan Airlines (JAL) announced Wednesday that it will offer nonstop Seattle-Tokyo service starting in March 2019. Delta and All Nippon Airways (ANA) of Japan already serve that route.

Dominic Gates
By
Seattle Times aerospace reporter

The new daily service on Boeing 787-8 aircraft will leave Narita airport each day at 6 p.m. and, because of the time shift,  arrive at 11 a.m. in Seattle the same day after a 9-hour flight.  Flights from Seattle will leave at 2:20 p.m. and arrive in Tokyo at 4:30 p.m. the next day.

As a partner of Alaska Airlines, JAL’s move will help strengthen Alaska’s global connection network.

Seven new international airlines – Virgin Atlantic, Eurowings, Norwegian, Aeromexico, Air France, Thomas Cook Airlines and Aer Lingus – have begun service to Sea-Tac in the past two years. Next year, in addition to JAL, Cathay Pacific of Hong Kong is set to begin flying into Seattle.

The International Arrivals terminal at Sea-Tac is already bursting at the seams at peak hours with passengers having long waits to get through customs. A new International Arrivals Facility is under construction, at a cost of almost $1 billion, and due to open in August 2020.

Dominic Gates: 206-464-2963 or dgates@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @dominicgates.