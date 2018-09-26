Japan Airlines (JAL) announced Wednesday that it will offer nonstop Seattle-Tokyo service starting in March 2019. Delta and All Nippon Airways (ANA) of Japan already serve that route.
The new daily service on Boeing 787-8 aircraft will leave Narita airport each day at 6 p.m. and, because of the time shift, arrive at 11 a.m. in Seattle the same day after a 9-hour flight. Flights from Seattle will leave at 2:20 p.m. and arrive in Tokyo at 4:30 p.m. the next day.
As a partner of Alaska Airlines, JAL’s move will help strengthen Alaska’s global connection network.
Seven new international airlines – Virgin Atlantic, Eurowings, Norwegian, Aeromexico, Air France, Thomas Cook Airlines and Aer Lingus – have begun service to Sea-Tac in the past two years. Next year, in addition to JAL, Cathay Pacific of Hong Kong is set to begin flying into Seattle.
The International Arrivals terminal at Sea-Tac is already bursting at the seams at peak hours with passengers having long waits to get through customs. A new International Arrivals Facility is under construction, at a cost of almost $1 billion, and due to open in August 2020.
