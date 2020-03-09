A day before the one-year anniversary of the Ethiopian Airlines crash of a Boeing 737 MAX that killed 157 people, the interim investigation report blamed Boeing’s design of the jet’s new flight control system and the training Boeing offered pilots.

The report states that the system known as MCAS — the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System, designed to push the nose of the aircraft down in certain circumstances where it tended to pitch up — activated three times before the pilots on Flight 302 apparently switched it off.

The report notes Boeing had assumed that pilots would handle a system failure using a standard procedure that involved switching the system off and then using a manual wheel to swivel the horizontal tail so as to pull the nose back up.

However, the report concludes, the pilots found that manual trim wheel immovable, due to the high forces on the tail of the aircraft.

Faced with extreme difficulty in manually pulling the nose back up, the pilots switched the electrical controls back on in an apparent attempt to counter the plane’s nose-down angle, but this activated MCAS one final time.

The nose-down angle increased to 7.8 degrees and the descent rate increased from 100 feet per minute to more than 5,000 feet per minute.

Despite a recorded force by the pilots on their control columns of up to 180 pounds, the pitch of the aircraft continued decreasing.

Advertising

“At the end of the flight, computed airspeed values reached 500kt [575 mph], pitch values were greater than 40° nose down and descent rate values were greater than 33,000 ft/min,” the report states.

The report describes MAX simulator tests conducted in July 2019, more than four months after the crash, that recreated the conditions on the flight and showed the forces on the tail would have been too strong and would have rendered the manual wheel “not movable.”

On the crash flight, when the flight crew tried to use the manual trim wheel, the nose-down angle would have required about 40 turns of the wheel to get back to the neutral position, the report found. In the simulator, pilots could move it no more than a couple of turns at any speed.

The pilots allowed the plane to exceed the airplane’s maximum design speed of 340 knots (391 miles per hour) before they lost control, but the interim report offered no explanation for this and its analysis did not criticize the pilots.

The report also notes that all the additional flight deck warnings that were going off during the emergency, confusing and distracting the pilots, “were not simulated and were not documented” in Boeing’s system safety assessment of MCAS, the document it used to obtain Federal Aviation Administration certification of the system.

Advertising

The report characterizes Ethiopian Airlines pilot training as following “a well-organized and logically sequenced integrated syllabus for the ground and flight training.”

However, it concludes that the “difference training” provided by Boeing for pilots moving from the earlier model 737 to the MAX, consisting of a course on a computer lasting a couple of hours, “was found to be inadequate.”

Boeing said Monday in a statement that “we look forward to reviewing the full details and formal recommendations that will be included in the final report from the Ethiopian Accident Investigation Bureau.”