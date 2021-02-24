A government report due to be released Thursday concludes that Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) oversight of airplane safety needs further strengthening beyond what the agency has already implemented in response to the two crashes of Boeing’s 737 MAX.

The final report by the Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Transportation highlights failures that led the FAA to miss the flaws in the MAX’s new flight control system during certification of the jet in 2015 and 2016.

The Seattle Times obtained a copy ahead of the report’s official release.

“Much work remains to address weaknesses in FAA’s certification guidance and processes,” the report concludes. “FAA has not yet taken sufficient steps to ensure it best targets its … oversight to the highest-risk areas.”

The report makes 14 specific recommendations to address those weaknesses, changes it says are “vital to restore confidence in FAA’s certification process and ensure the highest level of safety in future certification efforts of major passenger aircraft.”

The FAA received a copy of the report in December and has already agreed to implement all the recommendations on a set timeline.

FAA failures in MAX certification

The report reiterates findings in the Inspector General’s preliminary report last June related to how the safety agency missed critical flaws in the design of the MAX’s Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS), the new flight control software that repeatedly activated and pushed down the nose of the aircraft in both MAX crashes.

A key finding is that the FAA process is inadequate for assessing new systems introduced to update older model aircraft like the 737.

“The Agency relies on the manufacturer to identify which changes from previous aircraft models are significant,” the final report states. “Because Boeing did not identify MCAS as significant, FAA did not focus on the system during certification reviews.”

In addition, the “FAA did not have a complete understanding of Boeing’s safety assessments performed on MCAS until after the Lion Air accident.”

The report notes that the key assumptions related to pilot reaction to the system were not included in the certification documents Boeing submitted to the FAA.

And when Boeing expanded the scope of MCAS so that it would operate not only in the extreme flight mode it was originally intended for, but also in a lower speed situation within normal flight conditions, knowledge of this change within the FAA was limited.

The FAA pilots who were test flying the MAX in the summer of 2016 were aware of the change and Boeing provided briefings that mentioned it, but failed to give it sufficient significance.

“As a result, key FAA personnel lacked an adequate understanding of how and when MCAS activated, its interaction with other key systems on the 737 MAX, and the potential risks associated with multiple erroneous MCAS activations on a flight,” the report states. “These issues limited FAA’s ability to make an informed decision regarding the safety of the aircraft when approving Boeing’s certification and pilot training.”

After the first crash

“FAA engineers did not have a full understanding of MCAS until after the Lion Air accident,” which killed 187 people in October 2018, the report found.

After that accident, the FAA began to ask detailed questions related to MCAS functions at a series of meetings with Boeing in early January 2019—nearly 20 months after the MAX had entered commercial service.

That FAA review determined that based on the unclear and incomplete information provided by Boeing, “an independent reviewer of the safety assessment would not have been able to fully understand how MCAS worked or how interactions with other systems could impact the safety of the airplane.”

FAA management told the Inspector General that this post-accident report was going through management review and comment at the time of the second crash of an Ethiopian Airlines MAX, which killed 157 people in March 2019.

At that point, FAA management stated that they did not finalize the report as they “considered it overtaken by events.”

The IG report notes that the FAA’s Boeing Aviation Safety Oversight Office had limited resources, with just 47 staff members, including 25 engineers and technical project managers. This FAA office liaised with a Boeing internal organization of 1,500 employees who technically acted on behalf of the FAA to perform most of the certification work.

“Engineers in FAA’s Boeing oversight office continue to face challenges in balancing certification and oversight responsibilities due to an organizational culture driven by the demand to meet certification schedules,” the report found.

The failures were not just within the FAA. The report also found that the internal Boeing organization that plays the paramount role in certifying new aircraft is not “adequately independent.”

The report cites documented cases of “pressure from Boeing company management to approve items or affirm compliance with regulations without sufficient time to perform a review.”

“This pressure could potentially impact aircraft safety and ultimately the flying public,” the report states.

And the Inspector General concluded that although the FAA has already taken some steps to better enforce compliance with regulations, “it is not clear that FAA’s current oversight structure and processes can identify future high-risk

safety concerns.”

The report’s recommendations focus on changing how new system designs on aircraft are certified, updating the guidance related to assumptions about pilot reaction times, and implementing new processes for manufacturers like Boeing to notify FAA safety engineers of any changes to System Safety Assessments.

The report also demands an examination of how some Boeing engineers working on behalf of the FAA to assess certification requirements have a possible conflicting role in also finalizing design details.